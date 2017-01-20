Mattis and Kelly Confirmed to Cabinet Posts

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis was confirmed as President Trump’s defense secretary, “breaking with decades of precedent by making a recently retired general the Pentagon’s top civilian leader,” the Washington Post reports.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post also reports the Senate confirmed John Kelly as secretary of homeland security, “putting the blunt-spoken retired Marine general in charge of securing the nation’s borders, including construction of the controversial southwest border wall that was a centerpiece of President Trump’s campaign.”

Politico: “Democrats are threatening a prolonged fight over key administration posts, including for secretary of state, attorney general and Treasury secretary.”