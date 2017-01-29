Trump’s First Big Defeat

Playbook: “No matter what you think about this policy, it’s going to make life harder for Trump. First, it’s Trump’s biggest political blow since taking office. There are already a spate of legal challenges that will grab headlines for weeks. It’s splitting his party — only a handful of Republicans have spoken out against him but privately, a large number of GOP lawmakers are grumbling. If congressional Republicans were for this policy, they could pass legislation to codify it into law. They haven’t and probably won’t. They had no heads up from their president this was coming, and now they’re under pressure to defend this.”

Politico: “Now, what was meant as a bold assertion of presidential prerogative and a down payment on his promise to ‘eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the Earth’ has dealt President Trump his first political defeat, and energized his opponents after a week of demoralizing developments.”