Spicer ‘Very Confident’ Wiretapping Evidence Will Emerge

In the latest verbal acrobatics over President Trump’s allegation that President Barack Obama spied on him during the 2016 campaign, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that he was confident Mr. Trump’s claim would eventually be found to be true, the New York Times reports.

Spicer said Trump is “extremely confident” that there will be evidence to support his accusation: “There is significant reporting about surveillance techniques that have existed throughout the 2016 election. I’ll leave it to them to issue their report, but I think he feels very confident that what will ultimately come of this will vindicate him.”