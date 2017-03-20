Freedom Caucus Chair Still Opposed to Health Care Bill

President Trump’s team is doing its utmost to sell Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) on its Obamacare replacement bill, “but the Freedom Caucus leader ain’t buying it,” Axios reports.

Said Meadows: “After investing hours and hours and hours of trying to find common ground between our moderate members and conservative members, and believing, because of the White House’s engagement in the process, that we could find common ground; I’ve now reached a conclusion that our leadership is going to put forth a bill that does not address any of the concerns in a meaningful way and will dare us to vote against it.”