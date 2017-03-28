Divisions Threaten to Derail Tax Reform Effort

Washington Post: “There are divisions with congressional Republicans and within the administration over who should be in charge of the effort — and how ambitious it should be, say administration officials and congressional aides. Some GOP allies say they have already produced tax legislation and that it would not make sense for the White House to produce its own. Key division points could be about whether to seek a broad overhaul of the tax code or whether to limit it to more specific provisions — such as those affecting corporations — and whether such an initiative could increase the deficit without offsetting spending cuts or changes to tax policy.”

“Within the administration, meanwhile, there are open questions about who will lead the charge on tax policy.”