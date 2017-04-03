Is Trumpcare Coming Back to Life?

“House conservatives and the White House are mulling a potential agreement to revive the GOP Obamacare replacement bill that was pulled from the House floor just over a week ago,” Politico reports.

“The House Freedom Caucus, a conservative group that helped bring down the bill, has been in talks with Trump administration officials about changes to the legislation that might get them to ‘yes.’ One option seriously being considered, three Hill sources said, includes allowing governors to opt out of some Obamacare regulations.”