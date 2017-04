A new Quinnipiac poll finds that just 36% of American voters say Republicans in Congress should try again to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, while 60% say the Republicans should “move on.”

“Voters disapprove by 65% to 29% of the way President Trump is handling health care and say by 54% to 22% that he is handling health care worse than former President Obama. Another 19% say he is handling it about the same as President Obama.”