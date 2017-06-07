White House Aides Fearful of Attacking Comey

“The White House and its allies have scrambled to create a robust outside operation to punch at FBI Director James Comey during his high-stakes testimony on Thursday, but West Wing aides — fearful that they could get further sucked into the Russia probe — are trying to avoid being the messengers themselves,” Politico reports.

“Thursday’s hearing is among the most serious threats that Trump’s long career has faced. That it will play out on live television is fitting for the real estate mogul who rode reality television stardom to the presidency.”