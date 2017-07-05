Investigators Focus on Collusion with Pro-Trump Sites

0 Comments

“The spread of Russian-made fake news stories aimed at discrediting Hillary Clinton on social media is emerging as an important line of inquiry in multiple investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow,” the Guardian reports.

“Investigators are looking into whether Trump supporters and far-right websites coordinated with Moscow over the release of fake news, including stories implicating Clinton in murder or pedophilia, or paid to boost those stories on Facebook.”

FavoriteLoadingSave to Favorites