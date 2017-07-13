GOP Health Bill Will Allow Bare-Bones Policies

“Senate GOP leaders plan to unveil a revised health-care proposal Thursday that would allow insurers to sell austere plans that do not comply with requirements imposed under the Affordable Care Act,” the Washington Post reports.

“The Republicans, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said the proposal would incorporate a version of a controversial proposal from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), which conservatives have been pushing vocally during the last few weeks in an effort, they say, to lower premiums and give consumers more choices.”