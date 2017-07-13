Graham and Cassidy Propose Alternative Health Plan

“With the prospects for passing the current Senate Republican health care bill still in jeopardy, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are working with their GOP colleagues on an alternative approach to replacing Obamacare: keeping much of the federal taxes in place and sending that money to the states to control,” CNN reports.
David Nather summarizes the key points:
- All federal spending on ACA health insurance — $110 billion in 2016 — would be turned over to the states.
- Insurers would still have to cover pre-existing conditions.
- Most of the ACA taxes, except the one on medical devices, would stay in place.