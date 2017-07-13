Trump Completely Absent from Health Care Push

Rick Klein: “It may be fitting that Senate Republicans are meeting today to discuss the latest version of their health care bill while President Trump is six time zones away. His appearance in Paris is a reminder that the president hasn’t held a public event on U.S. soil since before his last foreign trip. And it speaks to something larger: The president is both everywhere and nowhere right now. For as much as the president has dominated Washington and national news cycles through nearly six months in office, the new normal has him strikingly beside the point when it comes to big legislative pushes.”

“It’s not only that he’s not involved in health care negotiations, it’s that he’s barely offered a single public or even private comment about what specifically he wants in it. Asked about the consequences of inaction on health care Wednesday, he said Congress runs the risk … of making him mad: ‘I don’t even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset.'”