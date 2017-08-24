Widespread Concern About Trump’s Behavior

A new George Washington University Battleground Poll finds there is widespread national concern about President Trump’s public discourse and behavior.

Key finding: The survey found that 71% of voters agreed his “behavior is not what I expect from a president” (27% disagreed), and 68% agreed his “words and actions could get us accidentally involved in an international conflict” (29% disagreed).

Also striking: Almost two-thirds (63%) of the registered voters polled said the country is on the wrong track, and a majority (56%) had an unfavorable view of President Trump (41% favorable).