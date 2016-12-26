Gingrich Warns of Obama’s Final Weeks

Newt Gingrich said that he expects a “desperate frenzy” from President Obama, “who in the last few days has banned oil drilling in vast tracts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, dismantled a dormant national registry for visitors from countries with active terror groups and issued the most pardons in a single day in U.S. history,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Said Gingrich: “His legacy is like one of those dolls that, as the air comes out of it, shrinks and shrink and shrinks.”

He added that the “things he’s done this week will be turned around” by Donald Trump within hours of him taking office.