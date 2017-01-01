Ex-Bush Official Says Trump Is an ‘Addict’ for Media

Nicolle Wallace, who served as communications director during George W. Bush’s administration, said Donald Trump craves the press “like an addict craves their drugs,” The Hill reports.
Said Wallace: “We’ve just elected a man who bullies female reporters at his rally as an applause line. We have just elected a man who started a hot war with a female anchor instead of attending a debate she moderated,” referencing Fox New’s Megyn Kelly.
She added: “We are in a new place. And I don’t think it’s good. And I don’t think it has any parallels to the past.”