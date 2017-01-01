Trump Promises Revelation on Hacking This Week

President-elect Donald Trump, expressing lingering skepticism about intelligence assessments of Russian interference in the election, said on Saturday evening that he knew “things that other people don’t know” about the hacking, and that the information would be revealed “on Tuesday or Wednesday,” the New York Times reports.

Said: “I just want them to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge. If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. So I want them to be sure.”

He added: “And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.”

When asked what he knew that others did not, Trump said, “You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday.”