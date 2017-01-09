Welcome to Confirmation Week

Rick Klein: “Don’t look now, but it might actually be a smooth one, at least on the Trump scale. The chaos around Donald Trump largely hasn’t visited his choices to join his Cabinet. It’s even possible that all of his selections wind up getting confirmed – thanks to Democrats’ changes to confirmation thresholds, and a team that’s been deliberate in providing cover for each of them.”

“You can also thank Trump’s personally run noise machine: Attacking Meryl Streep, just to pick one morning’s Twitter battle, makes a fight against Tom Price less compelling. The fact remains, though, that the crush of hearings and stirrings of legislative action this week will go a long way toward determining the success of the Trump agenda. So far, it’s a strong start.”