The U.S. Senate is considering the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) to be Attorney General.

Politico: “As the Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off a two-day marathon hearing on Sessions Tuesday, the goal isn’t just to get him confirmed. Trump’s team wants him to emerge unscathed, with a clear runway to enact his policy agenda at DOJ despite his controversial history on voting rights and decades-old allegations of racism.”

C-SPAN has live coverage.