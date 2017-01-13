Get Ready for the Trump Charm Offensive

Playbook: “President-elect Donald Trump, who has mostly been holed up in a well-fortified Trump Tower for the last two months, is planning lots of socializing with members of Congress at the White House, according to people familiar with his plans. Think barbecues and other gatherings to allow Trump to develop personal relationships with elected officials. Trump likes human interaction — hence the parade of everyone from high-level CEOs to media figures and friends to the Tower.”

“There are 241 members of the House Republican Conference, 52 GOP senators and a smattering of Democrats willing to do business with Trump, so he’ll be busy. To state the obvious, love from the White House will breed loyalty. Expect this to start soon after Trump arrives at 1600 Pennsylvania.”