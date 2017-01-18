Trump Prefers Short Intelligence Briefings

President-elect Donald Trump admitted that receiving intel briefings has shown him that the U.S. faces some formidable “enemies” but said he will “solve the problems,” ABC News reports.

Said Trump: “I’ve had a lot of briefings that are very… I don’t want to say ‘scary’ because I’ll solve the problems. But we have some big enemies out there in this country and we have some very big enemies — very big and, in some cases, strong enemies.”

He added that he likes his briefings short: “I like bullets or I like as little as possible. I don’t need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you.”