Previewing Trump’s Speech

Mike Allen says Donald Trump’s inauguration speech will have three themes:

“The speech is an attempt to address the deep structural problems facing American society… We’re talking here about decades-long problems.”

The speech is “not ideological”: “It’s a rejection of ideological thinking. Ideological thinking is always looking at the world through a strictly dogmatic prism. It’s having a set of beliefs that are uncompromising.”

The speech will convey “that a nation and its people and its affairs are like a family and you need to take care of them.”