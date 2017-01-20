Is Trump Stronger Than He Seems?

Nate Cohn: “One piece of evidence seems consistent with this possibility: the seeming optimism about his presidency.”

“Take the most recent Quinnipiac poll. At first glance, it’s bleak for Mr. Trump. Just 37 percent of registered voters — a narrower group than the adult population — view him favorably or approve of his performance. But just about every other question is better for Mr. Trump: 45 percent think he’ll take the nation in the right direction, and 52 percent of registered voters are optimistic about the next four years with Mr. Trump as president.”

“Just about every new poll tells a similar story.”