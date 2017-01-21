Obama Effort to Fix Failing Schools Didn’t Work

A new federal report finds that “one of the Obama administration’s signature efforts in education, which pumped billions of federal dollars into overhauling the nation’s worst schools, failed to produce meaningful results,” the Washington Post reports.

“Test scores, graduation rates and college enrollment were no different in schools that received money through the School Improvement Grants program — the largest federal investment ever targeted to failing schools — than in schools that did not.”

The findings were published just hours before President Obama’s political appointees walked out the door.