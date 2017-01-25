Hewitt Warns Trump Could Face Impeachment

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt told Yahoo News that President Trump begins his term on “thin ice” with Democrats, who could move to impeach the new president if they retake the House in 2018.

Said Hewitt: “If you abuse power, if you do anything — you don’t have a lot of goodwill in the reservoir. He’s beginning his presidency successfully in my view with a few very bold initiatives but with the highest negatives of any incoming president since Gallup kept track. That says to me: thin ice, move carefully.”