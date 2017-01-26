Bannon Attacks News Media as ‘the Opposition’

Trump adviser Stephen Bannon laced into the American press during an interview, arguing that news organizations had been “humiliated” by an election outcome few anticipated, and repeatedly describing the media as “the opposition party” of the current administration, the New York Times reports.

Said Bannon: “The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile.”

He added: “I want you to quote this: The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”