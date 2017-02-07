Pence Expected to Make Historic Vote for DeVos

New York Times: “A vice president does not have much on his plate, as far as constitutional responsibilities go. He presides over the official count of electoral votes once, possibly twice, and, in the meantime, he waits in the wings in case the president becomes incapacitated.”

“But Vice President Mike Pence is expected to demonstrate the position’s unique duty, and in historic fashion: In his capacity as president of the Senate, he is expected to cast the deciding vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as President Trump’s education secretary — the first time a vice president has had to resolve a tie on a cabinet nomination in the nation’s history.”