GOP Operatives Using Encrypted Messaging App

“Confide — an encrypted messaging app that deletes chats after they’re read — is fast becoming a tool of choice for Republicans in Washington,” according to Axios.

“Numerous senior GOP operatives and several members of the Trump administration have downloaded the app, spurred by the airing of hacked Democratic e-mails.”

“We spoke with one influential GOP operative who is using the app. He told us he especially likes that Confide makes it harder to take a screenshot—you have to slide your fingers over text and it only captures a portion of the screen. He also likes the integration with iMessage, allowing him to write self-destructing encrypted messages within the confines of the iPhone’s standard-issue messaging platform.”