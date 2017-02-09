Trump’s Thumbs Up Was Fundraising Gold

“The more often Donald Trump gave his supporters two thumbs up in 2016, the more they cracked open their wallets,” Politico reports.

“That’s one of many lessons the RNC’s digital experiment team learned in 2016 while testing and retesting everything about the Trump campaign’s website, down to the color of the ‘donate’ buttons, according to a new report prepared by the RNC.”

“The best practices included using pictures of Trump with his thumbs up above practically all else for fundraising asks on his campaign website.”