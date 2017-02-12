White House Keeps Doubts Alive About Flynn

The ominous silence around National Security Advisor Michael Flynn deepened as senior White House adviser Stephen Miller declined to say if the president still has confidence in him, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Miller’s silence on Flynn was significant because the White House had booked him on several of the major Sunday television interview programs as the administration’s spokesperson this weekend. White House officials appear to have deliberately chosen Miller, whose portfolio does not include foreign policy, in part to avoid having to give a definitive answer about Flynn.”

“Flynn’s future with the administration is at issue because of indications that he may have misled his colleagues, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the weeks before Trump’s inauguration. That would normally be a severe problem for someone in Flynn’s position, but Trump may not want to appear to be dropping an aide under pressure from the media and Democratic critics.”