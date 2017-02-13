Key Republican Won’t Seek Trump’s Tax Returns

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, won’t use the power he has to request President Trump’s tax returns, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Brady “brushed aside Democrats’ calls for a committee inquiry into Mr. Trump’s taxes and conflicts of interest, saying it would set a precedent for intrusive looks by Congress into individual taxpayers.”

“As chairman of the tax-writing panel, Mr. Brady has the power to get Mr. Trump’s returns from the Internal Revenue Service and review them in closed session with other committee members. The committee can also make the returns – or portions of them – public by submitting a report to the full House.”