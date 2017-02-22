Big Majority Is Worried the U.S. Will Get Into a Major War

A new NBC News|SurveyMonkey online poll finds that 66% of Americans are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years while 33% are not worried.
Other interesting findings:
- 43% of Americans approve of the job President Trump is doing, 54% disapprove
- 31% are angry about the way the federal government is working, 42% are dissatisfied but not angry, 18% are satisfied but not enthusiastic and 7% are enthusiastic about the way the government is working
- 62% think the U.S. should take into account the interests of its allies even if it means making compromises with them, 34% think the U.S. should follow its own national interests even when its allies strongly disagree
- 80% said being a member of NATO is good for the United States, 15% said being a member is bad for the U.S.
- 50% approve of President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and 47% disapprove
- 60% have confidence in the judicial system, 39% said they don’t have confidence
- 52% have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act and 45% have an unfavorable view