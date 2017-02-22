Trump Is Sinking Like a Rock

A new Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump with a negative 38% to 55% job approval rating, his worst net score since he took office.

55% to 40% say he is not honest

55% to 42% say he does not have good leadership skills

53% to 44% say he does not care about average Americans

63% to 33% say he is not level-headed

64% to 32% say he is a strong person

58% to 38% say he is intelligent

60% to 37% say he does not share their values

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “President Trump’s popularity is sinking like a rock. He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows. This is a terrible survey one month in.”