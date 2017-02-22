Trump Is Sinking Like a Rock

A new Quinnipiac poll finds President Trump with a negative 38% to 55% job approval rating, his worst net score since he took office.
- 55% to 40% say he is not honest
- 55% to 42% say he does not have good leadership skills
- 53% to 44% say he does not care about average Americans
- 63% to 33% say he is not level-headed
- 64% to 32% say he is a strong person
- 58% to 38% say he is intelligent
- 60% to 37% say he does not share their values
Said pollster Tim Malloy: "President Trump's popularity is sinking like a rock. He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows. This is a terrible survey one month in."