McCaul Says We Don’t Need Wall Along the U.S. Border

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-TX) tempered his support of President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, “stressing instead the need for a multifaceted approach to border security,” Politico reports.

Said McCaul: “I don’t think we need a 2,000-mile wall down there.”