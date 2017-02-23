Trump’s Open Door Oval Office

“When Omarosa Manigault, the former Celebrity Apprentice antihero-turned-White House adviser, needs to talk to President Donald Trump, she simply strolls into the Oval Office,” Politico reports.

“Her level of easy access marks a break from the previous administration, where President Barack Obama and his gatekeeper chiefs of staff kept at bay the number of aides, even senior officials, who simply walked in without an appointment. In contrast, Trump may have set up the most accessible Oval Office in modern history.”