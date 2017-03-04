Spokesman Says Obama Never Ordered Wiretaps of Trump

A spokesman for former President Obama released a statement on President Trump’s assertion that Obama ordered wiretaps of the Trump campaign:

“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Of course, the statement doesn’t deny that Trump’s phones were tapped only that the Obama White House didn’t order them.