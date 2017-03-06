Trump Signs More Limited Travel Ban

President Trump “signed a revised version of his executive order banning migrants from predominantly Muslim nations, removing Iraqi citizens from the original travel ban at the urging of the State and Defense departments,” the New York Times reports.

“The order, which comes about a month after federal judges blocked Mr. Trump’s haphazardly implemented ban in January on residents from seven Middle Eastern and African countries, was delayed for about a week as the White House sought to better coordinate its activities with federal agencies.”

“It was also pushed back to maximize its public relations impact.”