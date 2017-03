Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) said that the House Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act may not be able to get a majority of votes to pass, CNN reports.

Said Blunt: “What I don’t like is it may not be a plan that gets a majority votes and let’s us move on.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also said the legislation will not pass: “This is Obamacare lite. It will not pass. Conservatives are not going to take it.”