“I’m sorry I did that, if in fact I did that, because I’ve thought for decades now that the idea of a special prosecutor winds up doing more harm than good. If I signed that letter, I was ill-advised.”

— Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), quoted by USA Today, explaining he’s always been opposed to special prosecutors even though he signed a letter during the Obama administration saying that political appointees should not be allowed to investigate their bosses.