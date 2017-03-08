Republicans Disagree on Whether to Pay for Tax Cuts

“A fight is brewing among congressional Republicans over whether a planned tax overhaul should pay for itself,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The plan favored by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) aims to be revenue-neutral: Lowering taxes without increasing the deficit—though their math comes with some caveats.”

“But President Donald Trump hasn’t signed onto that budgetary straitjacket, and some lawmakers are sympathetic to the idea of dumping the revenue-neutral goal.”