House Investigators on Trump-Russia Collision Course

“Adam Schiff says Russia’s effort to sway the election for President Donald Trump is one of the most serious issues of our time. Devin Nunes isn’t even convinced Russia tried to help Trump,” Politico reports.

“As Nunes and Schiff, the Republican chairman and top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, lead the House investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election, it’s unclear how two lawmakers with diametrically-opposed approaches will handle the most politically sensitive investigation to hit Capitol Hill in decades.”