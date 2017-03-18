Trump’s Budget Slams West Virginia

The Charleston Gazette-Mail is the largest newspaper in West Virginia and ran a fairly hostile headline about President Trump’s first budget:

Washington Post: Trump won West Virginia with 69 percent of the vote, a margin of more than 42 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. It was one of his best state performances. And a president’s budget is a wish list that hardly ever comes anywhere near becoming law. (Congress, as members of Congress like to remind the executive branch, decides how money in the federal budget gets spent.) Still, headlines such as this shouldn’t be ignored.”