Trump Plans Last Ditch Effort to Sell Health Care Plan

President Trump will meet with GOP lawmakers at the Capitol tomorrow in an effort to convince his party to support the GOP proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Washington Post reports.

“Trump’s visit to the Hill signals that GOP leaders and the president consider negotiations with key blocs of House members essentially complete. They hope to put the bill on the House floor by Thursday and then send it on to the Senate.”

