McConnell Warns Republicans on Health Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned fellow Republicans of political consequences if they oppose health care legislation coming up for a vote in the House this week, the AP reports.
Said McConnell: “I would hate to be a Republican whose vote prevented us from keeping the commitment we’ve made to the American people for almost 10 years now.”
He added: “I think the American people would be deeply disappointed that we were prevented from keeping our commitment by Republicans who in the end, in effect, voted for the status quo.”Save to Favorites