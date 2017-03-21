McConnell Warns Republicans on Health Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned fellow Republicans of political consequences if they oppose health care legislation coming up for a vote in the House this week, the AP reports.

Said McConnell: “I would hate to be a Republican whose vote prevented us from keeping the commitment we’ve made to the American people for almost 10 years now.”

He added: “I think the American people would be deeply disappointed that we were prevented from keeping our commitment by Republicans who in the end, in effect, voted for the status quo.”