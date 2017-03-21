Trump Gets Warm Reception In Kentucky

Louisville Courier-Journal: “President Donald Trump was met with thunderous approval on a campaign-style stop in Louisville Monday, offering a familiar blend of promises to restore jobs, cut taxes, rebuild the nation’s ‘crumbling infrastructure,’ strengthen the military and stop illegal immigration.”

Said Trump: “We will build a great border wall. We will stop radical Islamic terrorism. We are going to drain the swamp of government corruption. We are going to keep our promises.”

“But one of the biggest cheers of the night erupted when Trump promised to restore the nation’s struggling coal industry, which has hit Kentucky especially hard with job losses — a pledge most experts believe is unlikely because of an abundance of cheaper natural gas and the costs and pollution of coal.”