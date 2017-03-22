Republicans Could Be Down Another Vote in the Senate

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), a reliable supporter of the GOP leadership’s legislative priorities, “is out indefinitely after two back surgeries. His office says he is trying to come back to the Senate as quickly as possible but it’s not clear whether he will return in time for the Obamacare debate,” Politico reports.

Without Isakson, it may be impossible to pass a health care bill before the recess.

Said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA): “We’ve got all these big votes coming up. He’ll be here as quick as he can. I just know Johnny well enough to know he’ll be here before his doctors even say it’s OK. He’ll be back here when we need him.”