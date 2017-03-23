Trump Goes All Out In Effort to Save GOP Health Bill

Politico: “With one day to go until the biggest vote of his brief presidency, Trump is using all the trappings of his office to try to clinch the needed 215 votes. It’s unclear whether it will be enough to save the legislation. But late Wednesday, the White House floated a major change to the bill in a bid to win over roughly three dozen House conservatives.”

“Trump is trying to overawe opponents of the bill with the prestige of White House, calling them into his gold-painted Oval Office for private conversations. He is leaning on Ryan to promise them votes on their pet measures. And Trump is showing he’s quite open to horse-trading, if that’s what it takes.”

David Nather: “Looks like the White House and GOP leaders are willing to meet some of the conservatives’ demands to knock out Obamacare’s insurance regulations — even though there’s no guarantee those changes would comply with the budget rules, and they could just get stripped out in the Senate. So why go through the exercise? Because President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan need their votes, and right now, the goal is just to get something through the House.”

For members: A Make-or-Break Moment for the House Freedom Caucus