The Art of the Blame

CNN: “Speaking soon after accepting defeat, Trump didn’t shoulder the responsibility himself, nor did he pin the blame on House GOP leadership or any of the warring Republican factions’ whose competing demands ultimately sunk any chance of a consensus bill. Instead, he blamed Democrats and vowed to let Obamacare ‘explode.’

Said Trump: “We had no Democrat support. We had no votes from the Democrats. They weren’t going to give us a single vote, so it’s a very very difficult thing to do. I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare. 100% own it.”

“The words flew in the face of Trump’s intense and personal engagement in lobbying members of Congress to support the House bill, efforts the White House touted in recent days as they hinted at Trump’s negotiating expertise.”