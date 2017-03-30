Don’t Count on the 25th Amendment

Jeff Greenfield: “The dream burns bright in countless liberal hearts and minds: President Donald Trump embraces one too many fever-swamp conspiracy theories, tweets one too many palpable falsehoods, threatens a nuclear attack on Mexico for not paying for the wall. A terrified Cabinet meets in Vice President Mike Pence’s home at the Naval Observatory, and, in a written declaration to the speaker of the House and president pro tempore of the Senate, that the president ‘is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.’ And just like that, Trump is dispatched to Trump Tower, or Mar-a-Lago, and Pence becomes acting president of the United States. Right? Yes — assuming it’s a movie or a TV series or a Netflix or Amazon offering.”