A new Public Policy Polling survey finds President Trump’s approval rate at a new low, 40% to 53%.

“The upshot of last week’s health care debate is that the Affordable Care Act is now the most popular it’s ever been in our polling, with 52% of voters approving of it to only 37% who disapprove. By contrast there is only 23% support for the American Health Care Act, with 56% of voters in opposition to it.”