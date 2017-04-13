What’s Next If Bannon Is Pushed Out?

New York Times: “Mr. Bannon’s allies have already begun discussing a post-White House future for him. On Friday, his main political patron, Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of Robert Mercer, a major Trump donor, holed up in her office at Cambridge Analytica in New York, discussing possibilities for Mr. Bannon should he leave… Mr. Bannon served on the data-mining firm’s board until last summer.”

“Steve Deace, a conservative commentator from Iowa who has always been skeptical about Mr. Trump’s conservative core, said that cutting Mr. Bannon loose would send the wrong signal to conservatives — and could be dangerous given the delight Mr. Bannon takes in disruption.”

Said Deace: “I think firing Bannon would be a huge mistake for Trump. Hell hath no fury like a Bannon scorned.”